Ahead of LA area presidential visit, armed man arrested at Trump golf course

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's planned appearance at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf club, Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators today announced the weekend arrest of a man who was allegedly taking photos and videos and "appearing to monitor security-planning activities."

During his arrest on Sunday, Jeanine John Taele, 38, of Downey, was also found to be carrying hollow-point ammunition in his pocket and a loaded weapon in his vehicle, which was parked at the Trump National Golf Club, according to the sheriff's department. A subsequent search of his home found additional weapons, body armor, high-capacity ammunition magazines and "multiple notebooks containing concerning statements,'' officials said.

No details about those statements were released.

Trump is scheduled to speak at a Republican National Committee fundraiser at the golf club Tuesday night.

Taele was being held without bail, according to county jail records. Sheriff's officials said they presented the investigation to the District Attorney's Office Tuesday for consideration of criminal charges.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies were called to the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes around 3:30 p.m. Sunday by federal agents who spotted a ``suspicious individual'' on the property.

"The individual was observed walking throughout the golf course grounds taking photographs and videos and appearing to monitor security-planning activities,'' sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Deputies detained Taele and discovered he was being investigated by police in El Segundo on suspicion of robbery. While detaining Taele, deputies found a 16-round magazine containing hollow-point ammunition in a pants pocket. Deputies also searched his vehicle and found "a loaded pistol with a round chambered, along with an additional loaded magazine containing hollow point ammunition,'' according to the sheriff's department.

Taele was arrested and booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of armor-piercing/prohibited ammunition.

Sheriff's detectives assigned to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force served a warrant Monday at Taele's home. According to the sheriff's department, investigators found:

-- an illegally modified AR platform rifle;

-- a 1911 .45-caliber pistol;

-- an AR platform upper receiver;

-- body armor;

-- high-capacity magazines;

-- bulk pistol and rifle ammunition;

-- multiple notebooks containing "concerning statements''; and

-- two radio signal devices.

It was unclear if the "concerning statements'' included any threats of violence toward Trump.

"Currently, investigators have identified no credible threat to our communities,'' according to a sheriff's department statement. "However, this case underscores the importance of vigilance, strong partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and the proactive steps taken to identify and investigate suspicious activity before it can escalate."

Trump is expected to be the headline speaker at an RNC dinner at the Rancho Palos Verdes golf club Tuesday night. According to the White House, he is expected to make remarks on his administration's economic policies and successes in reducing crime. He is also expected to level criticism at

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a potential presidential candidate.