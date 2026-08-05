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San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detective shot in Palmdale

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Updated
today at 5:27 PM
Published 4:48 PM

PALMDALE, Calif. (KESQ) - A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detective has been rushed to the hospital after being shot while conducting an investigation in Palmdale, the agency announced.

The agency did not have additional information on the extent of the detective's injuries or their condition.

There was also no word on whether there was a suspect in custody.

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Article Topic Follows: California

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Jesus Reyes

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