Coronavirus in CA: Live update from Dr. Ghaly at noon

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is hosting a video news conference at noon on Tuesday to provide an update on the response to coronavirus cases.

There were 1,720 new cases reported since Friday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 35,187.

Officials project that by August 5, there will be 13,883 new cases bringing the total to 45,865 cases.

On Monday, county health officials announced that they estimate that more than 100,000 residents may have been infected with the virus. This comes after preliminary results of the COVID-19 antibody testing study.

On Friday, the County announced an initiative to giveaway 10 million masks to residents.

“We fight the virus with medicine, and in the absence of a vaccine, these masks are medicine,” said Lou Monville, Chair of the Riverside County Economic Recovery Task Force.

Indoor operations are now not permitted in many industries in Riverside County. The list of sectors affected includes fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, malls, and offices for non-critical sectors.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring

list -- including Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties.

