Riverside County reports 1,720 new cases & 34 deaths since Friday

There were 1,720 new cases reported since Friday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 35,187.

Last four Monday case totals:

June 29 - 16,634

July 6 - 20,555

July 13 - 25,748

July 20 - 29,983

The doubling rate was at 25 days as of July 24. This is the total number of days it takes for the number of cases to double.

Officials project that by August 5, there will be 13,883 new cases bringing the total to 45,865 cases.

On Monday, county health officials announced that they estimate that more than 100,000 residents may have been infected with the virus. This comes after preliminary results of the COVID-19 antibody testing study.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 34 additional deaths over the weekend. The total number of deaths remains at 671.

Locally, Desert Hot Springs reported three deaths, Rancho Mirage and Indio each reported two, and Palm Springs, Bermuda Dunes, Cathedral City, and Coachella each reported one new death.

11,270 patients have recovered, an increase of 907 since Friday. 356,174 tests have been conducted so far.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalized patients saw a big decrease since Friday. There were 35 fewer patients in the hospital for coronavirus.

There are currently 488 patients with coronavirus in the hospital.

3 patients are from correctional facilities and 1 is from Imperial County as of July 22, according to the Emergency Management Department.

There was also a significant decrease in the number of coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU. The county reported 13 fewer patients admitted into the ICU since Friday.

There are now 146 patients in the ICU.

Last Tuesday, a medical military team was sent to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after the hospital reached "virtually" 100% staffing and 80% bed usage.

"We had peaked at over 90 patients in the hospital and are now down about 70 patients in the hospital with COVID at the moment," Williamson told News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Tuesday.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued sharp decline in bed usage.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,492 cases and 56 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/27/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 92

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 30

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,269

Deaths: 16

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,846

Deaths: 16

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 27

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 669

Deaths: 11

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 138

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 32

Deaths: 1

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,492

Deaths: 56

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 560

Deaths: 14

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 289

Deaths: 7

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 95

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 225

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 753

Deaths: 39

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 699

Deaths: 25

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 185

Deaths: 15

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 24

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 123

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 134

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 278 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,214 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you