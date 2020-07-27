Riverside County reports 1,720 new cases & 34 deaths since Friday
Cases Changes Today
There were 1,720 new cases reported since Friday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 35,187.
Last four Monday case totals:
- June 29 - 16,634
- July 6 - 20,555
- July 13 - 25,748
- July 20 - 29,983
The doubling rate was at 25 days as of July 24. This is the total number of days it takes for the number of cases to double.
Officials project that by August 5, there will be 13,883 new cases bringing the total to 45,865 cases.
On Monday, county health officials announced that they estimate that more than 100,000 residents may have been infected with the virus. This comes after preliminary results of the COVID-19 antibody testing study.
Full Details: Health officials estimate more than 100K in Riverside County may have been infected with coronavirus
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 34 additional deaths over the weekend. The total number of deaths remains at 671.
Locally, Desert Hot Springs reported three deaths, Rancho Mirage and Indio each reported two, and Palm Springs, Bermuda Dunes, Cathedral City, and Coachella each reported one new death.
11,270 patients have recovered, an increase of 907 since Friday. 356,174 tests have been conducted so far.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalized patients saw a big decrease since Friday. There were 35 fewer patients in the hospital for coronavirus.
There are currently 488 patients with coronavirus in the hospital.
3 patients are from correctional facilities and 1 is from Imperial County as of July 22, according to the Emergency Management Department.
There was also a significant decrease in the number of coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU. The county reported 13 fewer patients admitted into the ICU since Friday.
There are now 146 patients in the ICU.
Last Tuesday, a medical military team was sent to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after the hospital reached "virtually" 100% staffing and 80% bed usage.
"We had peaked at over 90 patients in the hospital and are now down about 70 patients in the hospital with COVID at the moment," Williamson told News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Tuesday.
The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued sharp decline in bed usage.
COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,492 cases and 56 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/27/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 92
Deaths: 3
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 30
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,269
Deaths: 16
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 1,846
Deaths: 16
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 27
Deaths: 2
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 669
Deaths: 11
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 34
Deaths: 2
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 138
Deaths: 0
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 32
Deaths: 1
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 2,492
Deaths: 56
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 560
Deaths: 14
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 289
Deaths: 7
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 95
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 225
Deaths: 2
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 753
Deaths: 39
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 699
Deaths: 25
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 185
Deaths: 15
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 24
Deaths: 0
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 123
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 134
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 278 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,214 cases in the state's jails
Symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
