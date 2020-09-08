Live at noon: Gov. Newsom on coronavirus pandemic & CA wildfires

Coronavirus: Questions Answered

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch it live on News Channel 3 and in the player below:

Coronavirus in Riverside County

Officials in Riverside County are expected to release new data Tuesday afternoon showing the latest information on local case numbers. On Friday, Riverside County reported 397 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases up to 53,987.

Health experts across the nation and here in Coachella Valley expressed concern that the holiday weekend would bring additional social mixing, and with it, an increased spread of the coronavirus.

More: ‘Lives are at stake’: Valley hospital warns of holiday weekend coronavirus surge

Virus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, and even countywide, were trending down Friday. There were only about 12 patients receiving care for coronavirus – the lowest the hospital has seen since Memorial Day weekend back in May.

Hospitalizations spiked at Eisenhower Health after Memorial Day weekend in May.

Alan Williamson, MD, chief medical officer with Eisenhower Health is warning after that holiday, there was a months-long surge in coronavirus-related hospitalizations – a spike he attributes to both large gatherings and celebrations, as well as the aggressive push to reopen businesses then. He's concerned the same thing could be happening all over again.

"We're seeing a bit of the same pressures right now where there's pressures to reopen businesses," Williamson said. "And at the same time we have the Labor Day holiday, another point where we tend to gather together in large groups and celebrate the end of summer. But we have to understand that even though livelihoods are potentially at stake if we don't open our businesses aggressively, lives are at stake if we do this without caution."

El Dorado Fire sparked by gender reveal party device

On Sunday CalFire determined that the cause of the massive El Dorado Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest was sparked by a smoke-generating 'pyrotechnic device' at a gender reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

More information: A pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party sparked one of the California wildfires, burning over 8,600 acres

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.