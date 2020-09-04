Riverside County reports 284 cases, 14 deaths, & 677 recoveries since Thursday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 397 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 53,987.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Additional Data
541,786 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 4,266 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 14 additional deaths since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,067.
Riverside County reported 677 additional recoveries since Thursday. The total number of recoveries is now at 45,990.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 4 fewer patients hospitalized for coronavirus over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 185.
Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.
The county has no patients from correctional facilities or Imperial County as of August 31, according to the Emergency Management Department.
The county reported 3 additional patients into the ICU today, bringing the total to 63.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveals a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.
Eisenhower Health put out an alert to residents about this upcoming Labor Day weekend. The hospital is now at the same number of patients it was at right before the Memorial Day weekend. If you recall, cases and hospitalizations surged immediately after Memorial Day.
Hospital officials ask everyone to stay safe, take the proper precautions, and if you're not feeling well then stay home.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,473cases, 67 deaths, and 3,086 recoveries.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/04/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 128
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 116
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 49
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 44
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,825
Deaths: 31
Recoveries: 1,605
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,557
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 2,279
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 54
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 46
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,063
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 909
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 39
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 213
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 181
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 37
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,473
Deaths: 67
Recoveries: 3,086
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 752
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 679
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 428
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 372
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 122
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 112
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 318
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 284
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 973
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 868
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,011
Deaths: 44
Recovered: 854
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 229
Deaths: 23
Recovered: 186
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 45
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 40
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 168
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 150
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 215
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 174
· County Jails
There are 388 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 291 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,750 cases in the state's jails and 1,432 recoveries.
Notable Headlines
County Public Health Officer discusses flu and coronavirus
Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county's public health officer, spoke with News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Thursday about the county's first flu death, preventing coronavirus and flu spread, the state's new reopening process, and herd immunity.
Palm Springs closes major road in downtown to allow for expansion of outdoor dining
Restaurants along the stretch of Palm Canyon Dr. from Tahquitz Canyon Way to Baristo Road will be allowed to expand outdoor dining spaces starting Friday, once their permit is approved. So far, according to the city, 7 restaurants have been approved.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
