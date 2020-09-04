Riverside County reports 284 cases, 14 deaths, & 677 recoveries since Thursday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 397 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 53,987.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Additional Data

541,786 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 4,266 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

The county has not provided a doubling rate for any day this week, but the chart shows the rate continues to increase

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 14 additional deaths since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,067.

Riverside County reported 677 additional recoveries since Thursday. The total number of recoveries is now at 45,990.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 4 fewer patients hospitalized for coronavirus over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 185.

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.

The county has no patients from correctional facilities or Imperial County as of August 31, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county reported 3 additional patients into the ICU today, bringing the total to 63.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveals a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Eisenhower Health put out an alert to residents about this upcoming Labor Day weekend. The hospital is now at the same number of patients it was at right before the Memorial Day weekend. If you recall, cases and hospitalizations surged immediately after Memorial Day.

Hospital officials ask everyone to stay safe, take the proper precautions, and if you're not feeling well then stay home.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,473cases, 67 deaths, and 3,086 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/04/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 128

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 116

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 49

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 44

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,825

Deaths: 31

Recoveries: 1,605

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,557

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 2,279

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 54

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 46

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,063

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 909

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 39

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 213

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 181

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 37

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,473

Deaths: 67

Recoveries: 3,086

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 752

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 679

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 428

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 372

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 122

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 112

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 318

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 284

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 973

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 868

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,011

Deaths: 44

Recovered: 854

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 229

Deaths: 23

Recovered: 186

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 40

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 168

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 150

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 215

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 174



· County Jails

There are 388 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 291 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,750 cases in the state's jails and 1,432 recoveries.

Notable Headlines

County Public Health Officer discusses flu and coronavirus

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county's public health officer, spoke with News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Thursday about the county's first flu death, preventing coronavirus and flu spread, the state's new reopening process, and herd immunity.

Palm Springs closes major road in downtown to allow for expansion of outdoor dining

Restaurants along the stretch of Palm Canyon Dr. from Tahquitz Canyon Way to Baristo Road will be allowed to expand outdoor dining spaces starting Friday, once their permit is approved. So far, according to the city, 7 restaurants have been approved.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you