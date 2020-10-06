Live at noon: CA update on county tier status

Coronavirus: Questions Answered

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is hosting a video news conference at noon on Tuesday to provide an update on the response to coronavirus cases.

Riverside County is expected to remain in the 'red,' or substantial tier. However, Tuesday morning, Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said that rising case numbers mean the county now faces a possible return to ‘purple,’ or most restrictive state tier.

"There is no good way to say it, but both our positivity rate and our case rates are still rising," said Dr. Kaiser told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning.

"Our adjusted case rate, we are told by the state, is currently entering the purple tier again, and while we expect to remain in the red tier for the remainder of this week, pending the official announcement later today, if the trend continues we are informed by the state we will face the possibility of going backwards."

Going backwards would mean back to the purple, or most restrictive tier.

