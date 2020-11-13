Riverside County could see impact of Halloween and election gatherings in coronavirus case numbers next week

Coronavirus: Questions Answered

Health officials in Riverside County say parties and gatherings held during the Halloween holiday and around election night may already be developing into an increase in coronavirus cases, but we won't know the exact impact for a few more days.

"It's not something that we are looking forward to, but we anticipate that," said Jose Arballo, Senior Public Information Specialist for Riverside County Department of Public Health. " We will probably start seeing the impacts of Halloween and the election next week."

Arballo also pointed out, "There is more of the virus within the community."

"Over the last month or so, our cases have gone up. Our cases themselves have gone up nearly 10,000. Our deaths have gone up by 100." Jose Arballo, Senior Public Information Specialist for Riverside County Department of Public Health

Hospitalizations and ICU numbers are up "significantly" as well.

Family gatherings of "non-cohabitant" families are concerning to county health officials, who also discussed concerns around the upcoming holidays.

Amid a statewide surge in coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom joined with the governors of Washington and Oregon today to issue an advisory urging people to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and recommending that people traveling into the state quarantine for 14 days.

"California just surpassed a sobering threshold -- 1 million COVID-19 cases -- with no signs of the virus slowing down,'' Newsom said in a statement. "Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.''