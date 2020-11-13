Riverside County reports 639 new cases, 12 deaths, & 15 more hospitalizations since Thursday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 639 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 74,180.

Riverside County Tier Update

Riverside County continued to move farther away from the metrics needed to be able to reopen businesses once again.

13.9 Adjusted Case Rate (Last week - 11.5) --- Needs to be 4.0 – 7.0

6.7% positivity rate (Last week - 5.9%) --- Needs to be 5.0 – 8.0%

8.5% HEQ rate (Last week - 7.8%) --- Needs to be 5.3 – 8.0%

13.1 new cases per 100K (Last week - 11.5) --- Needs to be between 4 to 7 cases per day per 100K

This means Restaurants, retail, museums, zoos, places of worship, movie theater, gyms & fitness are still not able to operate indoors.

All personal care services (Nail & hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors) were moved into the purple tier are still able to continue inside operations.

Riverside County will have to stay in the red tier for at least three weeks if it meets the state's required metrics for reopening.

Testing

921,882 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 10,624 over the past 24 hours.

Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.

County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 12 additional COVID-19 death since Thursday, the total number of deaths is 1,367.

During last week's, Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County has reported 644 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 63,724.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 15 additional patients hospitalized for COVID-19 since Tuesday. The total number of patients is 286.

The number of ICU patients decreased for the second day in a row. Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 2 fewer patients in the county's ICUs.

On Monday, Eisenhower Health posted a letter warning of an alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Needless to say, this is an alarming trend and one that we anticipated based on our current positivity rate; however, the inpatient cases admitted over the last 24 hours is unprecedented," wrote Eisenhower Health COO Martin Massiello.

Full Details: Eisenhower Health warning of alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalizations and ICUs are on the rise across the state, according to Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly.

As of Nov. 10, hospitalizations are up 31.6% percent over the past 14 days in the state. ICUs have seen a 29.6 percent rise in ICU's in the state.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero spoke with county officials about the recent increase in hospitalizations.

“We have had an increase in hospitalizations let say over the last month, which is somewhat alarming, but our capacity for ICU beds and overall beds is well within the capacity of our hospitals," said County Spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Locally we had 128 cases (17,093 total) and we also reported 7 of the deaths.

Indio posted 4 deaths and now have 90 and lead the valley in deaths. Indio also reported the most cases today with 70 bringing its total to 4,397.

Palm Springs reported 2 deaths and now have 59

Palm Desert also reported 1 death. The city now has 59 total deaths.

One other local note, the city of La Quinta posted ten new cases bringing the total number of cases in the city to 1,000.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 11/13/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 165

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 141

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 71

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 65

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,223

Deaths: 38

Recoveries: 2,046

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 3,076

Deaths: 32

Recovered: 2,845

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 83

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 69

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,304

Deaths: 29

Recovered: 1,174

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 60

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 46

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 264

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 263

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 59

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 50

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 4,347

Deaths: 90

Recoveries: 3,927

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 100

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 885

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 519

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 469

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 183

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 147

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 387

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 349

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,240

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 1,059

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,294

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 1,114

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 295

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 245

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 55

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 52

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 209

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 190

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 280

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 250

· County Jails

There are 489 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 431 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,481 cases in the state's jails and 2,762 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.