Smaller, shorter, safer: Riverside County health officials concerned about Thanksgiving gatherings during an increase in coronavirus cases

Riverside County health officials are concerned about the increase in coronavirus cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a release, "officials will share important preventative measures to slow spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season and the impact the recent rise in cases could have on local hospitals."

Riverside County surpasses 1 million tests & 80,000 total cases

On Tuesday, Riverside County reported 1,569 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases to 80,011.

The Coachella Valley reported 222 cases over the weekend (17,931 total cases).

