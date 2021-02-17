Local health experts answer viewer’s COVID vaccine questions
We brought back our panel of local health experts to answer more of your coronavirus vaccine questions for a half-hour special.
News Channel 3's Peter Daut was joined by:
- Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari
- Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz
- Dr. Alan Williamson, Eisenhower Health's chief medical officer
- Tim Perlick, director of pharmacy services for Desert Regional Medical Center
Be sure to send your questions to our e-mail: coronavirus@kesq.com. And we'd love to see you! So feel free to send a video clip of yourself, asking the question.
