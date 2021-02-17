Skip to Content
Coronavirus: Questions Answered
today at 4:44 pm
Local health experts answer viewer’s COVID vaccine questions

We brought back our panel of local health experts to answer more of your coronavirus vaccine questions for a half-hour special.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut was joined by:

  • Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari
  • Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz
  • Dr. Alan Williamson, Eisenhower Health's chief medical officer
  • Tim Perlick, director of pharmacy services for Desert Regional Medical Center

Be sure to send your questions to our e-mail: coronavirus@kesq.com. And we'd love to see you! So feel free to send a video clip of yourself, asking the question.

Check out first vaccine questions answered special below:

Jesus Reyes

