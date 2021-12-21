County’s deputy public health director discusses omicron variant concerns, Biden’s plan
President Joe Biden announced his plan to get the omicron variant under control. This includes free at-home testing kits for all Americans, increased support for hospitals under strain, and a redoubling of vaccination and booster efforts.
So what does the president's message mean for Riverside County? News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Dr. Shunling Tsang, deputy public health director for Riverside University Health System, to learn more.
