Former Palm Springs Mayor Ron Oden discusses appointed to College of the Desert Board of Trustees

Former Palm Springs Mayor Ron Oden is the newest member of the College of the Desert Board of Trustees.

Oden was sworn in Friday after being unanimously appointed by the board to become Area 3 representative for Palm Springs and Cathedral City. He beat out five other applicants for the role.

In the wake of a historically divisive time for the board, Oden told News Channel 3's Peter Daut that he hopes to help the board make sound decisions, including the direction of the long-delayed Palm Springs campus.

"I was mayor when we negotiated the contract for the Western Valley campus. So we've missed a generation. I just want to make sure that today and for the future that our students get the service that they need locally," Oden said.

Oden also said during the interview, "The greatest challenge at this point for me would simply be catching up with everyone. Because they've been working on projects and I don't have all the information yet. So, I think that's going to be my greatest challenge."

