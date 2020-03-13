Coronavirus Questions Answered – Live Tuesday on News Channel 3

Coronavirus

News Channel 3 is partnering with Coachella Valley Health experts and Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz to help answer your questions about the coronavirus and local actions to curb the crisis.

Send your questions to coronavirus@kesq.com & coronavirus@telemundo15.com

You can also tag your questions on social media with #KESQCoronavirus or #T15Coronavirus.

Health experts will provide answers live on News Channel 3 on Tuesday at 5, 6, & 6:30 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, we will have a Q&A live on our Facebook Page at 5:30 p.m.