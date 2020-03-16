Fantasy Springs Resort Casino temporarily closing

Coronavirus

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino will be closed starting on Tuesday evening.

This closure will include the hotel and guests will have to depart the hotel tomorrow.

The closure will remain in effect until March 31.

Fantasy Springs is now the second local casino to temporarily shut down. On Sunday, Augustine Casino in Coachella announced a temporarily shut down of the casino’s gaming and dining services to protect its team members and patrons.

“The health and safety of guests and team members remains our highest priority,” said Tribal Chair Amanda Vance. Tribal Leadership is monitoring ongoing updates from public health officials closely."

The decision to re-open the casino will be made at the discretion of the Augustine Tribe and the casino’s executive team.

Updates regarding imminent plans to reopen will be communicated online via the Augustine Casino website (AugustineCasino.com), and the casino’s social media channels