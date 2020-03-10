List of canceled/postponed events around the valley

Coronavirus

Several events around the Coachella Valley have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. News Channel 3 will continue to update this list of events affected.

As of Tuesday evening, Coachella Valley has four positive cases.

List of events affected (as of Tuesday)

Coachella Music & Arts Festival - Postponed to October Will be held on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Those who won't be able to attend will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund



Stagecoach Music Festival - Postponed to October Will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020 Those who won't be able to attend will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund



BNP Paribas Open - Canceled Any ticket holder can request a refund or credit for the 2021 tournament.



UCR Palm Desert - All events canceled All events at the Palm Desert Campus, as well as all University Extension classes, California Naturalist classes, Master Gardener classes, and Osher Lifelong Learning classes in Rancho Mirage and at the Palm Desert Center are cancelled until April 3. CSUSB Palm Desert (located right next to UCR Palm Desert, has not canceled classes at this time)



Senior Inspiration Awards Luncheon - Postponed to a later date Anyone who wants a refund can contact Supervisor Manuel Perez's office at (760) 863-8211



Rancho Mirage - Library closed, all weekend events canceled The public library and observatory will be closed through March 22. Music in the Park and the Rancho Mirage Speaker Series are canceled City hall remains open, elections will continue on



Desert Aids Project Red Dress Dress Party - Postponed to May 16 The event will remain at Palm Springs Air Museum from 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm. All original tickets will be honored and will not need to be reissued. No additional tickets will be made available at this time.



Celebration of Life for Bill Feingold ceremony - Canceled "I am certain that although Bill would have loved the attention and all of the kind words that would have been said about him, he would not want his friends to be exposed to even the smallest possibility of contracting this virus. We can all celebrate our dear friend, privately, and in our own ways" - Robert Moon



Youth leadership conference hosted by Angel Light Academy - Postponed to a later date The academy is looking at tentatively rescheduling the conference for the first weekend of May. Will still be held at the same location, Van Buren Elementary School in Indio.

Sky's the Limit Observatory and Nature Center - Events canceled for the next two weekends No word on a rescheduled date



We have reached out to organizers for the Palm Springs White Party. Host Jeffrey Sanker wrote on the website that they are monitoring the situation closely, but for now, they have no plans to cancel the event. White Party is set to be held on April 24-27 in downtown Palm Springs.



None of the local school districts say classes will continue on, but they are monitoring the situation each day.

Health officials recommend that Valley residents who are elderly and/or have underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, limit non-essential travel and avoid large public gatherings.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus should call the hospital hotline at 760-837-8988. Call this number BEFORE going to any facility. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: