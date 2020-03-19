Skip to Content
Palm Springs Convention Center event changes

The following upcoming events at the Palm Springs Convention Center have either been postponed or canceled.

  • Springs CUE
    • CANCELED
    • Being held virtually from March 16 through March 22
  • The Dinah
    • POSTPONED
    • Will now be held from Sept. 17 through Sept. 19
  • White Party
    • POSTPONED
    • Will now be held from October 30 through Nov 2
  • Aeromat
    • POSTPONED
    • Looking to move to May to June (Not virus related)
  • CAHPERD
    • Looking to POSTPONE
    • No new dates set

Click here for the Palm Springs Convention Center's coronavirus FAQ

