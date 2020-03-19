Palm Springs Convention Center event changes

News

The following upcoming events at the Palm Springs Convention Center have either been postponed or canceled.

Springs CUE CANCELED Being held virtually from March 16 through March 22



The Dinah POSTPONED Will now be held from Sept. 17 through Sept. 19



43 rd Annual California Police Chiefs’ Association Training Conference POSTPONED WIll now be held on June 12 through June 16



White Party POSTPONED Will now be held from October 30 through Nov 2



2020 BOOST Conference POSTPONED Looking to reschedule to October



Aeromat POSTPONED Looking to move to May to June (Not virus related)



CAHPERD Looking to POSTPONE No new dates set



Click here for the Palm Springs Convention Center's coronavirus FAQ