Palm Springs Convention Center event changes
The following upcoming events at the Palm Springs Convention Center have either been postponed or canceled.
- Springs CUE
- CANCELED
- Being held virtually from March 16 through March 22
- The Dinah
- POSTPONED
- Will now be held from Sept. 17 through Sept. 19
- Association of Zoos & Aquariums
- CANCELED
- 43rd Annual California Police Chiefs’ Association Training Conference
- POSTPONED
- WIll now be held on June 12 through June 16
- White Party
- POSTPONED
- Will now be held from October 30 through Nov 2
- 2020 BOOST Conference
- POSTPONED
- Looking to reschedule to October
- Aeromat
- POSTPONED
- Looking to move to May to June (Not virus related)
- CAHPERD
- Looking to POSTPONE
- No new dates set
Click here for the Palm Springs Convention Center's coronavirus FAQ
Comments