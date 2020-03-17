Diocese suspends all church services & weddings in Riverside & San Bernardino Counties

Coronavirus

The Diocese of San Bernardino County, which stretches through all of San Bernardino & Riverside Counties, has suspended all masses, closed all churches, church offices, and chapels, as well as postponed all weddings.

There will be very rare exemptions for weddings to continue and even then they will still have to adhere to the rules of 10 people of less (9 if you include the priest).

Baptisms are suspended and there will be no confessions except for those near death.

Churches will still visit the sick and give them communion, as well as feeding the poor, but just with take-out meals. Food pantries will remain open.