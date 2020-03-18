Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz answers your coronavirus questions

Coronavirus

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz joined us live in-studio to answer your coronavirus questions.

Rep. Ruiz discussed a number of topics including:

Why are some local casinos still open



The Coachella Valley's need for an "all in one approach." Meaning other cities to take the same, shelter-in-place order that Palm Springs did on Tuesday

The second member of Congress testing positive for the coronavirus

Coronavirus terminology,

Every week, we will have a health expert answer your coronavirus questions, send them to coronavirus@kesq.com

Rep. Ruiz is hosting a telephone town hall on March 19 at 10 a.m. Residents are invited to participate by calling 855-962-1121.

Rep. Ruiz is also meeting with the city mayor and CVAG tomorrow to discuss continued closures and safety precautions in our local cities.