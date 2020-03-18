Desert Hot Springs declares local emergency

Coronavirus

In a closed session meeting, the Desert Hot Springs city council voted 5-0 to declare a local emergency.

Mayor Scott Matas said this will help the city be in place to receive emergency funds in case the federal government chooses to give money to cities.

City of #DesertHotSprings votes 5-0 to declare local emergency. — Shelby Nelson (@KESQShelby) March 18, 2020

Earlier today, the city announced several new restrictions for residents and local businesses which follows the county's order that limits gatherings to 10 people or less in a space at any given time, regardless of venue.

If a venue is subdivided into multiple spaces separated by physical walls or sufficient airspace, the limit per subdivision of space is 10 people.

"To ensure the public health and safety of you, your employees and the community the City is respectfully asking that all businesses in Desert Hot Springs take this order seriously. Businesses that chose to ignore this order will leave the City with no choice but to move forward with enforcement measures. The near future will certainly be challenging for all of us. We are confident the Desert Hot Springs community and staff will rise to the occasion and act responsibly to keep City businesses operational," reads a notice by the City of Desert Hot Springs.

Desert Hot Springs also issued restrictions for restaurants in the city.

Fast Food/Drive-Thru Restaurants

Immediately close dining areas of the restaurant

Limit orders to pick-up and drive-thru ONLY.

Restaurants with Dining

Immediately limit the number of individuals in a space to 10 at any given time.

If a venue is subdivided into multiple spaces separated by physical walls or sufficient airspace, the limit per subdivision of space is 10 people.

Recommend transitioning to take-out only in an effort to maximize business operations, while limiting the number of individuals in a space to 10 at any given time.

Desert Hot Springs joins Palm Springs, Indio, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Cathedral City, and Beaumont in declaring local emergencies.