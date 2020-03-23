County to provide emergency housing for the homeless at hotels & motels

Coronavirus

Riverside County will provide emergency housing for at-risk homeless people at hotels and motels during the state's stay-at-home order.

County officials announced they have identified several hotels and motels with available units that will help provide emergency temporary housing for eligible unsheltered homeless people during the stay-at-home order.

According to the county, unsheltered homeless individuals who are eligible for this program include those who are 65 and older, pregnant, have a serious chronic health condition such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease, or have a compromised immune system.

Homeless people who are ill or have been diagnosed with coronavirus will be housed through a different system.

People who meet the criteria for eligibility for temporary hotel and motel housing can call the HomeConnect hotline at 1-800-498-8847.

Additionally, county officials will work with local homeless providers and the hotels/motels to identify homeless people who meet the eligibility requirements and to coordinate temporary housing.

The hotels and motels participating in the program weren't specified but are located throughout Riverside County.

“These much-needed beds will get our most vulnerable homeless residents into safe housing, because they need the most protection,” said Chairman V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “This will continue to slow and halt the spread of this deadly virus.”

The program will also include case management, medical and wrap-around services, according to Brooke Federico, the county's public information officer.

Officials are also continuing their efforts to identify permanent housing for these individuals.