Federal medical station to be placed at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio

Coronavirus

The Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio will be the site of a federal medical station.

According to Brooke Federico, county spokesperson, the materials that are being delivered will help ease the burden of an expected medical surge caused by the spread of coronavirus.

As of Monday, Riverside County has 48 confirmed cases, 25 of those cases are in the Coachella Valley. All 6 of the county's deaths are in the Coachella Valley.

The Indio medical station is one of two stations that have arrived in California, according to Governor Gavin Newsom. The other medical station arrived in Santa Clara.

President Trump and Gov. Newsom discussed the arrival of the stations on Sunday.

Further discussions are underway between county, state, and federal health officials as preparations at the fairgrounds continue.

The Riverside County Fairgrounds is best known for hosting the Riverside County Date Fair & National Date Festival, however, it is also the site of California Care Force, an annual free health care clinic.

No other information on the Indio medical station was available for release at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.