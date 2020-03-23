San Bernardino County Sheriff deputy tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

A San Bernardino County Sheriff deputy assigned to patrol tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced on Monday.

"We are currently investigating how the deputy was infected. Although we do not know when and where the deputy was exposed to the virus, we continue to encourage all members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty," reads a notice by the department.

The department confirmed the deputy is at home resting. They are experiencing "flu-like symptoms."

"Out of respect for our deputy, no additional details regarding their identity or medical treatment will be released," writes the Sheriff's Department.

San Bernardino County currently has 17 confirmed cases.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus or social services call 2-1-1.