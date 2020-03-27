Boys and Girls of the Coachella Valley donate food to seniors in need

Coronavirus

The Boys and Girls Club of the Coachella Valley delivered food to over 145 apartments at a senior community in Indio.

Staff and adult alumni from the BGCOFCV's Indio clubhouse, practicing safe procedure, put together nearly 200 boxes and backpacks of easy to make foods for senior citizens who might not be able to go out and get food due to coronavirus risks.

Staff delivered the donations to residents at the Christiansen Senior apartments on Shadow Palm Avenue. The donations were dropped off on the doorsteps and the senior apartment's property manager then safely delivered each one.

Some of the seniors in the community aren't able to go to the store, even during special senior shopping hours, because of disabilities.

Tracy Reed, Unit Director for the Indio clubhouse, said the idea came about when she was talking with a coworker about picking up food from her dad, who lives in the community. The coworker mentioned doing that for the rest of the community, so they contacted management, and set-up the donations.

Reed says she would love to continue to do this, especially, when the club opens up so the teens could give back to the community.

