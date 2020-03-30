2 San Bernardino County sheriff deputies test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced that two deputies assigned to corrections tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The department confirmed that the deputies entered self-quarantine after they began to develop flu-like symptoms before receiving test results. The deputies have been off of work for a week.

The department is investigating how the deputies were infected.

"Although we do not know when and where the deputies were exposed to the virus, we continue to encourage all members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty," reads a notice by the SB County Sheriff's Department.

This marks the third San Bernardino County sheriff deputy to tests positive for coronavirus.

Last Monday, the department announced a deputy assigned to patrol tested positive. The department is also investigating how this deputy got infected.

This weekend, the San Bernardino Fire Department announced that two firefighters tested positive as well. These are the first two positive cases of firefighter first responders within the county.

The two firefighters work for two different agencies within San Bernardino County - The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and the Montclair Fire Department.

There is currently 111 cases and three deaths in San Bernardino County.

Meanwhile here in Riverside County, Sheriff Chad Bianco confirmed that three deputies have tested positive for coronavirus.

One of those deputies works at one of the jails in Riverside County. Additional deputies remain in self-quarantine.

Sheriff Bianco also confirmed an inmate tested positive. The inmate had very limited contact with other inmates. 11 other inmates who are symptomatic have also been quarantined.

Sheriff Bianco said the department has enhanced cleaning at the jail and the staff has an adequate amount of PPE.

There are currently 291 cases and 9 deaths in Riverside County.