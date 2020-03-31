Riverside County cases grow to 371, deaths increase to 13; 30 patients have recovered
Riverside County health officials announced 80 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total from 291 to 371.
Visit KESQ.com/Coronavirus for continuing local updates
The number of deaths also increased from 9 to 13.
Three of the four latest deaths were men, including one over 70 from Palm Springs, another over 60 from Cathedral City and one over 80 from
Wildomar, according to Jose Arballo, a spokesman for Riverside University Health System.
Details about the fourth death were not immediately known, he said.
The county also revealed that 30 people have recovered so far.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities:
- Desert Hot Springs: 7 cases
- Palm Springs: 31 cases
- Cathedral City: 10 cases
- Rancho Mirage: 13 cases
- Palm Desert: 21 cases
- Indian Wells: 5 cases
- La Quinta: 14 cases
- Indio: 20 cases
- Coachella: 1 case
- Bermuda Dunes: 2 cases
- Cabazon: 0 cases
- Sky Valley: 0 cases
- Thermal: 0 cases
- Thousand Palms: 0 cases
Cases by age:
- 0-4: 1 case
- 5-17: 2 cases
- 18-39: 87 cases
- 40-64: 170 cases
- 65-79: 72 cases
- 80+: 20 cases
Comments