Riverside County cases grow to 371, deaths increase to 13; 30 patients have recovered

Coronavirus

Riverside County health officials announced 80 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total from 291 to 371.

The number of deaths also increased from 9 to 13.

Three of the four latest deaths were men, including one over 70 from Palm Springs, another over 60 from Cathedral City and one over 80 from

Wildomar, according to Jose Arballo, a spokesman for Riverside University Health System.

Details about the fourth death were not immediately known, he said.

The county also revealed that 30 people have recovered so far.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities:

Desert Hot Springs: 7 cases

Palm Springs: 31 cases

Cathedral City: 10 cases

Rancho Mirage: 13 cases

Palm Desert: 21 cases

Indian Wells: 5 cases

La Quinta: 14 cases

Indio: 20 cases

Coachella: 1 case

Bermuda Dunes: 2 cases

Cabazon: 0 cases

Sky Valley: 0 cases

Thermal: 0 cases

Thousand Palms: 0 cases

Cases by age: