Riverside County coronavirus cases increase to 429

Riverside County health officials confirmed 58 new coronavirus cases, bringing the new total from 371 to 429.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 10, meaning we know have 40 patients who previously tested positive but have now been cleared.

The number of deaths remains at 13.

Two of the most recent deaths included a Palm Springs man in his 70s and a Cathedral City man in his 60s.

Coachella Valley cases by city (As of 4/1/2020)

Desert Hot Springs: 6 cases

Palm Springs: 30 cases, 3 deaths

Cathedral City: 12 cases, 1 death

Rancho Mirage: 13 cases, 2 deaths

Palm Desert: 24 cases, 1 death

Indian Wells: 6 cases

La Quinta: 17 cases

Indio: 23 cases, 2 deaths

Coachella: 1 case

Bermuda Dunes: 2 cases

Cabazon: 0 cases

Mecca: 0 cases

Oasis: 0 cases

Sky Valley: 0 cases

Thermal: 0 cases

Thousand Palms: 0 cases

On Tuesday, Riverside County released new projections showing that if doubling rates remain the same, there could be over 60,000 cases and 1,000 deaths in early May.

The doubling rate is currently 5 days. This means that if we take the cases as of today, which is 429, by 5 days that number will increase to 858.

Preventive measures, like regular hand washing, staying at home, social distancing, and covering the face can all help to "flatten the curve" by increasing the doubling time.

Health officials also issued recommendations for people to cover their faces when going out. Bandanas, fabric masks, and neck gaiters will work. Fabric covers and bandanas should be washed.

State officials say that this is not a substitute for preventive measures, but can an additive to help further protect oneself.

Call the CDC at 2-1-1 if you have any further questions related to the coronavirus.

