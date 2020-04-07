Riverside County surpasses 1,000 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

Riverside County health officials confirmed 70 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total up to 1,016.

The number of deaths jumped from 25 to 28. There is no information on the three new deaths at this time.

There were seven new patients who have recovered, bringing the total to 67.

Cases in each Coachella Valley city (As of 4/7/2020)

Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 57

Deaths: 7

Indio

Confirmed Cases: 55

Deaths: 2

Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 46

Deaths: 2

Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 37

Deaths: 0

Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 31

Deaths: 1

La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 25

Deaths: 0

Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 18

Deaths: 2

Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 9

Deaths: 0

Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 8

Deaths: 0

Community of Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Community of Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Community of Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Riverside University Health System's models show that the number of cases throughout the area is expected to rise exponentially in the next two weeks.

By April 20, the county expects there to be nearly 10,000 cases, with hospital beds at full capacity by April 22.

ICU beds are projected to reach full capacity by April 12. There are 102 available ICU beds in the County. According to Kim Saruwatari, director of public health for RUHS, as of April 6, there are 39 ICU patients.

Saruwatari mentioned that we are currently trending ahead of the projections.

In order to "flatten the curve" of coronavirus, Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser ordered everyone to wear a face-covering when leaving home, including essential workers.

Face coverings can be bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or other clothing that does not have visible holes.

Watch: A look at Riverside County's new orders in effect (4/6/2020)

This order runs through April 30.

You can read Dr. Kaiser's full order here.

Health officials also advise people to stay at home, only go out when absolutely necessary and stay six feet apart from others.

Wash your hands with soap and water often as well.

If you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage