‘The call to action.’ County health leaders seek volunteers to help with coronavirus surge

Coronavirus

Calling the coronavirus crisis "a critical situation here in our own backyard," Dr. Michael Mesisca issued a video plea for "all willing residents" to step up to help response efforts for novel coronavirus.

Mesisca, the Medical Director of Operations for Riverside University Health System, and the Riverside County Joint Information Center are working to get the word out to those who want to help.

Dr. Michael Mesisca, Riverside University Health System

While much of the work is volunteer, some paid opportunities are available. "This request goes out to all physicians, both active and retired, nurses, nurse assistants, as well as non-medical volunteers such as office staff or Class A and B drivers," county officials confirm.

"As this surge comes, we need everybody to rise to the challenge and join our team." Mesisca said in the video address.

“This is the call to action. We need medical volunteers willing to take care of patients who are COVID positive,” Dr. Mesisca said in a statement. “We will provide full protective equipment to keep you safe. But we need people to step up today.”

“This is our moment to come together as a community and help each other.” added Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor.

Health officials plan to check the backgrounds of volunteers then match them to opportunities.

Want to sign up to help?

For more information about becoming a volunteer,

Visit the Riverside County Public Health website: www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.

Click on the “Volunteer” button

Or call 951-955-9227 for additional assistance.

Here's what you'll need to have ready:

Your availability schedule

Driver’s license

Any professional licenses or certificate numbers (for the medical volunteers)

Cases to rise exponentially

Riverside University Health System's models show that the number of cases throughout the area is expected to rise exponentially in the next two weeks.

The latest projections by county health officials show that the county would reach 10,000 cases by April 22. ICU beds are projected to reach capacity by April 14 with all regular beds set to follow suit by April 23.

Flattening the curve

In order to "flatten the curve" of coronavirus, Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser ordered everyone to wear a face-covering when leaving home, including essential workers.

Face coverings can be bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters or other clothing that does not have visible holes.

What to do if you feel sick

If you are feeling symptoms, health experts say to call ahead and notify your healthcare provider.

You can find more information from county health officials here.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

More resources

Watch the latest news conference from Riverside County health officials below: