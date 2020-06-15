Riverside County reports nearly 800 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 795 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, officials revealed on Monday.

The total number of cases is now 11,285. There was one new reported death and 204 recoveries as well.

Original projections predicted that there would be 10,874 cases by June 15, which he have surpassed, but we also have over 100 less cases than projected.

There were 10 fewer people hospitalized over the weekend and one less person in the ICU. As of June 15, there are 228 patients hospitalized with 70 in the ICU.

The hospitalization data continues to include Imperial County patients that were moved to Riverside County hospitals after their hospitals reached capacity. This impacts our county hospital numbers a bit.

Details: Coronavirus patients from Imperial County moved to Riverside County

Indio has the most cases in the Coachella Valley with 759, 71 more cases than on Friday. Palm Desert has the most deaths in the Coachella Valley with 27.

The city of Riverside has 1,736 cases, the most in the entire county. The city also has the most deaths with 111.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 6/15/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 25

Deaths: 0

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 13

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 319

Deaths: 4

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 677

Deaths: 9

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 7

Deaths: 0

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 130

Deaths: 2

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 11

Deaths: 0

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 21

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 16

Deaths: 0

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 759

Deaths: 12

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 174

Deaths: 10

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 102

Deaths: 4

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 0

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 70

Deaths: 0

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 252

Deaths: 27

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 12

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 75

Deaths: 5

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 48

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 24

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 244- cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.

There are 758 cases in the state's jails

Click here for cases by zip code

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

On Monday, Riverside County passes 100,000 tests given.

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

There are testing site all over the valley now.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Riverside County operates testing sites in Indio, Blythe, Perris, Riverside, and Lake Elsinore.

If you want to get tested at one of the other five Riverside County testing sites, you will need to call 800-945-6171 to set up an appointment. Officials said the turnaround time for test results is typically 3-4 days.

A walk-up testing site opened on Monday at the Cathedral City library. The site will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Call for an appointment by calling (800) 945-6171.

There is a testing site open in Coachella, on 85365 Dillon Road. The Coachella site will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Call (833) 624-1097 to set-up a testing appointment.

The state also opened eight testing sites across Riverside County that could test 1,000 people every day.

The following locations will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only:

Moses Schaffer Community Center

21565 Steele Peak

Perris, CA 92570

21091 Rider St., Suite 102
Perris, CA 92570

21091 Rider St., Suite 102

Perris, CA 92570

5293 Mission Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92509

5293 Mission Boulevard

Riverside, CA 92509

3737 Crestview
Norco, CA 92860

3737 Crestview

Norco, CA 92860

The following locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Lozano Community Center

12-800 West Arroyo

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

390 W. Oak Valley Parkway
Beaumont, CA 92223

390 W. Oak Valley Parkway

Beaumont, CA 92223

43935 E. Acacia Ave.
Hemet, CA 92544

43935 E. Acacia Ave.

Hemet, CA 92544

Appointments at these facilities can be made online by going to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or calling 888-634-1123.

