Riverside County reports 409 new coronavirus cases & 11 deaths over the past 24 hours
Riverside County reported 409 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. The total number of cases now sits at 11,376.
There were 11 additional deaths reported across the county, the total number of deaths is now at 395. Indio reported three new deaths, Palm Desert two, and Rancho Mirage one.
There were 65 new recoveries since Monday, bringing the overall number to 6,165.
Riverside County was projected to have 10,874 cases and 489 deaths by June 15, according to data released on Friday by county health officials.
There were 7 more people hospitalized and five fewer people in the ICU since Monday. As of June 16, there are 235 patients hospitalized with 65 in the ICU.
The hospitalization data continues to include Imperial County patients that were moved to Riverside County hospitals after their hospitals reached capacity. This impacts our county hospital numbers a bit.
According to the state's website, hospitalization of positive and suspected patients is up by 28 patients (or 9.1%) compared to two weeks ago.
Indio has the most cases in the Coachella Valley with 788, 39 more cases than yesterday. Palm Desert has the most deaths in the Coachella Valley with 27.
The city of Riverside has 1,776 cases, the most in the entire county. The city also has the most deaths with 114.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 6/16/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 25
Deaths: 1
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 13
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 327
Deaths: 4
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 707
Deaths: 9
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 7
Deaths: 0
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 131
Deaths: 2
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 10
Deaths: 0
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 21
Deaths: 0
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 16
Deaths: 0
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 788
Deaths: 15
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 179
Deaths: 10
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 108
Deaths: 4
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 46
Deaths: 0
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 71
Deaths: 0
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 256
Deaths: 29
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 190
Deaths: 12
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 75
Deaths: 6
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 2
Deaths: 0
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 48
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 25
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 244- cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 918 cases in the state's jails
Symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
On Monday, Riverside County passes 100,000 tests given.
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
There are testing site all over the valley now.
Riverside County operates testing sites in Indio, Blythe, Perris, Riverside, and Lake Elsinore.
If you want to get tested at one of the other five Riverside County testing sites, you will need to call 800-945-6171 to set up an appointment. Officials said the turnaround time for test results is typically 3-4 days.
A walk-up testing site opened on Monday at the Cathedral City library. The site will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Call for an appointment by calling (800) 945-6171.
There is a testing site open in Coachella, on 85365 Dillon Road. The Coachella site will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Call (833) 624-1097 to set-up a testing appointment.
The state also opened eight testing sites across Riverside County that could test 1,000 people every day.
The following locations will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only:
- Moses Schaffer Community Center
21565 Steele Peak
Perris, CA 92570
- Mead Valley Senior Center
21091 Rider St., Suite 102
Perris, CA 92570
- Jurupa Valley Fleet Center
5293 Mission Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92509
- Nellie Weaver Hall
3737 Crestview
Norco, CA 92860
The following locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Lozano Community Center
12-800 West Arroyo
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
- Noble Creek Community Center
390 W. Oak Valley Parkway
Beaumont, CA 92223
- Valle Vista Community Center
43935 E. Acacia Ave.
Hemet, CA 92544
Appointments at these facilities can be made online by going to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or calling 888-634-1123.
