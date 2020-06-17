County officials confirm more personal care businesses will reopen on Friday

Coronavirus

Riverside County officials confirmed that personal care businesses, including nail salons and body art shops, will be able to reopen to the public on Friday, June 19.

Last Friday, state officials announced that those businesses would be officially allowed to reopen across California starting on June 19.

The list of businesses eligible to reopen on Friday includes:

Nail services

Facial and esthetician services

Shaving, waxing and threading services

Massage therapy services

Body art, tattoo and piercing services

The businesses will reopen with some new modifications to ensure staff and customers are protected during the pandemic.

Wedding ceremonies can take place, however, the state clarified that wedding receptions are still not allowed under the state's stay at home order.

As you may recall, hair salons and barbershops were already allowed to reopen on May 26.

The Riverside County Economic Recovery Task Force will provide local guidance for these industries on top of the state's guidelines. Local and state guidance can be found at www.RivCoBizHelp.org.

County health officials acknoledged that as people visit more places, cases are expected to increase.

"For this reason, it is extremely important for everyone to take steps to protect themselves from coronavirus by continuing to wear face coverings and keeping six feet of distance between others. Frequent hand washing is also critical to help slow the spread of coronavirus," reads the county's news release.

"We do not want to undo all the progress we've made in combating and slowing this disease," said Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. "We welcome more Riverside County businesses reopening and we encourage people to support those businesses that are protecting their employees, because it also means they care about protecting their customers."

As of June 17, there are 11,951 positive cases across Riverside County. There have been 6,341 recoveries and 399 deaths. The past week has seen a big increase in cases and hospitalizations.

