CV Mosquito and Vector Control District employee dies of coronavirus

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District have temporarily suspended operations after an employee died of coronavirus, officials confirmed to News Channel 3 on Wednesday.

Tammy Gordon, public information officer for Mosquito and Vector Control District, told News Channel 3 they were informed of the positive test on June 10.

Gordon said the district's general manager brought in a specialized cleaning service to sanitize all workspaces in all District buildings as well as vehicles.

On June 11, the district was informed that the employee, identified by the district with permission from his family as Fernando Fregoso, had died.

"He was a dedicated employee of the District for more than 23 years, and a devoted family man. He will be deeply missed," Gordon wrote of Fregoso.

The same day the district learned of Fregoso's death, officials learned that another employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The general manager consulted the Board of Directors and ended up deciding to close the district's facilities from June 11 to June 24 in order to allow employees to be tested as well and practice social distancing.

Further employee testing revealed that at least two additional employees tested positive for coronavirus.

After learning this, officials decided to extend the closure of the facilities through June 24 to allow more time for testing/re-testing, self-assessment, and social distancing.

