Riverside Superior Court to live stream proceedings due to pandemic health concerns

Coronavirus

Riverside Superior Court will begin live streaming the audio of "non-confidential court proceedings" starting Monday, according to Marita Ford, Public Information Officer.

This decision is made "in an effort to balance the right to view public court proceedings with the overall health and safety of the public, court participants, judicial officers and court employees in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," Ford wrote in a news release.

The streaming is set to begin with criminal trial courtrooms, then expand in coming weeks to other courtrooms. Juvenile court is not expected to be streamed online.

The public can access the live feed through a portal on the court's website.