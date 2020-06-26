Watch Live: Imperial County emergency meeting on Governor’s recommendation

Coronavirus

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency meeting right now to discuss Governor Newsom's recommendation to the county today.

Watch the meeting live below:

During Friday's address, Governor Gavin Newsom said the state was recommending that Imperial County reinstate its stay at home order, the first county to have to do so, due to high positivity rate and hospitalization.

Imperial County hospitals reached capacity last month, according to officials, and many patients have been moved to nearby Riverside County. A total of 500 patients have been sent to other county but Newsom said this has not been enough.

