Rep Ruiz: Riverside County needs to do more to prevent coronavirus cases

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz joined us from Washington D.C. tonight to discuss a variety of topics related to the coronavirus pandemic, including a recent rise in cases and hospitalizations in Riverside County.

On Monday, Riverside County issued an order once again closing bars without a food license. Congressman Ruiz told News Channel 3's Karen Devine that he believes the county needs to go beyond this.

"This goes back to opening up the economy the right way and not the wrong way. The wrong way was too early and too aggressive without the proper safeguards which the county still does not have," Ruiz told News Channel 3's Karen Devine.

Ruiz also discussed whether our local hospitals are ready as they near full capacity in the ICU. As of this weekend, 99% of ICU beds in Riverside County are being used. Only 40% of ventilators are being used, however.

The interview also touched on the impact that this recent surge could have on our local economy.

Watch the full interview coming up at 6:30 p.m. on Fox 11 and CBS Local 2.