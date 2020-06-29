Staff at two local Ralphs stores test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

Employees at two Ralphs grocery store locations in the Coachella Valley tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to News Channel 3 on Monday.

John Votava, director of corporate affairs for Kroger, told News Channel 3 that three employees at the Indio store on Jefferson Street tested positive for the virus.

Votava said the most recent case was on June 8 and one employee has recovered and is back at work.

In addition, Votava confirmed there are currently two cases at the Palm Springs store on E Palm Canyon. One of the employees last worked at that store on June 24.

In all instances, we perform a thorough deep cleaning by a CDC-approved third party company as soon as we are notified about a positive test result. We are in close communication with the Riverside County Health Department on our processes and continue to live up to our high safety standards in protecting our more than 22,000 Associates and the millions of customers that visit our 188 stores each week. - John Votava, corporate affairs at Kroger, Ralphs division.

Votava said the company remains in contact with the employees who tested positive.

