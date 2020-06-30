Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
today at 4:31 pm
Published 4:24 pm

San Bernardino County reports its largest day-to-day increase in cases

San Bernardino County reported over 700 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its largest day-to-day increase since it began recording cases.

LocationPositive Cases
Adelanto*171
Apple Valley177
Barstow60
Big Bear City*6
Big Bear Lake9
Bloomington222
Chino*1,399
Chino Hills251
Colton*548
Crestline21
Fontana*1,469
Fort Irwin2
Grand Terrace*59
Hesperia334
Highland*365
Joshua Tree*19
Loma Linda*137
Mentone*69
Montclair*274
Morongo Valley8
Needles5
Oak Hills43
Ontario*1,183
Phelan43
Rancho Cucamonga*564
Redlands*526
Rialto*724
Rimforest1
Running Springs7
San Bernardino*2,076
Twentynine Palms14
Upland*333
Victorville*527
Wrightwood2
Yucaipa*333
Yucca Valley*40
Undetermined529

There were five new reported deaths. The county reported a 2% fatality rate.

LocationDeaths
Adelanto4
Apple Valley2
Barstow2
Bloomington3
Blue Jay1
Chino18
Chino Hills2
Colton20
Crestline2
Fontana18
Grand Terrace4
Hesperia3
Highland5
Joshua Tree2
Loma Linda1
Mentone1
Montclair5
Oak Hills1
Ontario33
Rancho Cucamonga11
Redlands39
Rialto9
