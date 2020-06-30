San Bernardino County reports its largest day-to-day increase in cases

Coronavirus

San Bernardino County reported over 700 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its largest day-to-day increase since it began recording cases.

Location Positive Cases Adelanto* 171 Apple Valley 177 Barstow 60 Big Bear City* 6 Big Bear Lake 9 Bloomington 222 Chino* 1,399 Chino Hills 251 Colton* 548 Crestline 21 Fontana* 1,469 Fort Irwin 2 Grand Terrace* 59 Hesperia 334 Highland* 365 Joshua Tree* 19 Loma Linda* 137 Mentone* 69 Montclair* 274 Morongo Valley 8 Needles 5 Oak Hills 43 Ontario* 1,183 Phelan 43 Rancho Cucamonga* 564 Redlands* 526 Rialto* 724 Rimforest 1 Running Springs 7 San Bernardino* 2,076 Twentynine Palms 14 Upland* 333 Victorville* 527 Wrightwood 2 Yucaipa* 333 Yucca Valley* 40 Undetermined 529

There were five new reported deaths. The county reported a 2% fatality rate.