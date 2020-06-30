San Bernardino County reports its largest day-to-day increase in cases
San Bernardino County reported over 700 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its largest day-to-day increase since it began recording cases.
|Location
|Positive Cases
|Adelanto*
|171
|Apple Valley
|177
|Barstow
|60
|Big Bear City*
|6
|Big Bear Lake
|9
|Bloomington
|222
|Chino*
|1,399
|Chino Hills
|251
|Colton*
|548
|Crestline
|21
|Fontana*
|1,469
|Fort Irwin
|2
|Grand Terrace*
|59
|Hesperia
|334
|Highland*
|365
|Joshua Tree*
|19
|Loma Linda*
|137
|Mentone*
|69
|Montclair*
|274
|Morongo Valley
|8
|Needles
|5
|Oak Hills
|43
|Ontario*
|1,183
|Phelan
|43
|Rancho Cucamonga*
|564
|Redlands*
|526
|Rialto*
|724
|Rimforest
|1
|Running Springs
|7
|San Bernardino*
|2,076
|Twentynine Palms
|14
|Upland*
|333
|Victorville*
|527
|Wrightwood
|2
|Yucaipa*
|333
|Yucca Valley*
|40
|Undetermined
|529
There were five new reported deaths. The county reported a 2% fatality rate.
|Location
|Deaths
|Adelanto
|4
|Apple Valley
|2
|Barstow
|2
|Bloomington
|3
|Blue Jay
|1
|Chino
|18
|Chino Hills
|2
|Colton
|20
|Crestline
|2
|Fontana
|18
|Grand Terrace
|4
|Hesperia
|3
|Highland
|5
|Joshua Tree
|2
|Loma Linda
|1
|Mentone
|1
|Montclair
|5
|Oak Hills
|1
|Ontario
|33
|Rancho Cucamonga
|11
|Redlands
|39
|Rialto
|9
