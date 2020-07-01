Palm Springs strengthens its face covering order

Coronavirus

The city of Palm Springs issued a new supplementary order strengthening its own face covering requirements.

The order is effective immediately and adds more requirements for wearing face coverings in a public setting. The order now applies to:

Outdoors, standing, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running, on any sidewalk that is adjacent to any business establishment.

In fitness centers (including gyms, yoga studios, and dance fitness studios). Face coverings must be worn at all times within such locations, including while exercising.

Picking up food, or in-person dining, at a restaurant that is allowed to be open

The order also now requires every hotel, motel, vacation rental, or timeshare to post signs alerting visitors to the city's face covering and social distancing rules. Signs have to be posted at every entrance and exit. Continued violations of the order may result in fines or revocation of business license.

Face coverings are now not required to be worn by people who are:

Outdoors, standing, walking, hiking, bicycling or running, at a location other than on a sidewalk adjacent to a business establishment. However, people must comply with social distancing during these activities, including maintaining at least six feet of separation from other people. People should also have a face covering readily accessible.

Those with a health condition whose medical provider has advised against wearing a face covering and can provide documentation. In this case, people still have to wear a protective face shield.

Seated at a table or bar at a restaurant that is allowed to be open. However, if any employee (such as a waiter/waitress, etc.) approaches the table/bar, each person at the table/bar must put on his/her face covering while the employee is present at the bar/table.

Bars across Riverside County currently remain closed, as do dining indoors at restaurants. Outdoor dining is still allowed.