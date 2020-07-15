Several local Rite Aids are now offering free coronavirus testing

Coronavirus

Rite Aid has opened several coronavirus testing sites around and near the Coachella Valley.

Residents are now able to get free coronavirus testing at Rite Aid stores in the cities of Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indio, Banning, and Beaumont.

The testing sites will utilize self-swab nasal tests and will be overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

The tests will be operated between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sat-Sun). All adults 18 years of age or older, even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing

This is part of the state's partnership with Project Baseline.

You need to schedule an appointment before heading to the store. Click here to make your appointment.

You can also find the testing site closest to you by clicking here

You can also make an appointment with one of the county-run testing sites below:

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988.