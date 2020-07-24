Live at noon: Coronavirus in CA update from Gov. Newsom

Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Friday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Newsom continues to encourage the use of face coverings and social distancing measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Newsom's update at noon Friday is coming just an hour after health officials in Riverside County plan to announce they are It's all in an effort to normalize wearing face coverings.

Today, CA reached a somber milestone: 157 deaths. Our highest

reported in a single day.



We cannot afford to ignore #COVID19, or simply hope it goes away. We have to take action. TOGETHER.



Wear a mask. Physically distance. Wash your hands.



Your actions can literally save lives. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 23, 2020

