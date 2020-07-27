Palm Springs orders restaurants, breweries, & bars to close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Coronavirus

The city of Palm Springs has issued a new supplementary order that requires restaurants, bars, wineries, distilleries, and breweries

to close from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

According to the city, guests are allowed to stay until 11 p.m. Only staff needed to close, open or clean can be in these facilities between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m

The order will go into effect at noon on Friday, July 31, and will remain until the COVID-19 emergency is abated, officials announced.

The move is part of a continued effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in the city and minimize large gatherings.

Click here to read the full order.

