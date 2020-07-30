Indio fairgrounds coronavirus testing site closing early due to extreme heat

Coronavirus

The coronavirus testing site located in the Indio fairgrounds is closed through Saturday "due to extremely hot weather."

Riverside County's Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser made the announcement Thursday morning, just about a half-hour ahead of the 10 a.m. closure.

"Since staff are outside at the fairgrounds drive up site, the decision was made to close at 10 a.m. to ensure the safety of the staff from potential heat-related illnesses," said Brooke Federico, Riverside County spokesperson. "The heat will not impact the other county or state testing locations as staff and community members are inside buildings at those locations."

Riverside County also operates testing locations in Coachella Valley in Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, and Coachella.

According to the First Alert weather team, highs will climb to near record (and near all-time record) levels as we move into the weekend. Both a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning are in place through Saturday. Highs could match the 121 degree reading we hit on July 12th.

To find COVID-19 testing locations and make appointments, you can click here.

UPDATE: Due to extremely hot weather, our testing site in Indio, located at 46350 Arabia St., will close at 10 a.m. today (July 30) through Saturday (Aug. 1). #RivCoNOW #RUHealth pic.twitter.com/DJRzpgCURR — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) July 30, 2020

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Testing for COVID-19 in Riverside County

(Provided by Riverside University Health System Public Health)

Why is testing for coronavirus important?

a. Testing is important because it allows us to identify new cases and clusters of COVID-19 quickly to

allow containment and slow the spread of disease. It also gives us a better understanding of how many

people are currently infected in the county and specific geographic locations or groups with higher

rates of infection. Understanding the amount and pattern of infection is important as we move towards

safely reopening our community. Should all individuals get tested, regardless of whether or not they are having symptoms of illness?

a. Yes. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can be tested. You can be tested again even if you have been

tested before. Part of the plan on safely opening the State of California as well as the County of

Riverside relies on testing to see how the virus is affecting our community. As more people are tested,

we will be able to see how the disease is progressing and affecting specific areas of our community. Does testing help Riverside County reopen faster?

a. Yes. Testing allows us to identify cases of disease in the community. If cases are rapidly identified,

Public Health has a better chance to disrupt the spread of disease. Testing also allows us to identify

who is not infected at a given point in time, which is also important information. As more people get

tested, we can lower the incidence of disease and reopen the community more rapidly. Does testing protect my family?

a. Yes. Testing tells you who is currently infected with the virus. This is useful for your family because

people who test positive should not be around older people or people with underlying health

conditions. Also, some people who are infected only develop mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, so

knowing that person is infected with the virus and may infect others will give you valuable information

to prevent further spread. What types of testing is being offered at the County and State testing sites?

a. The County and State testing sites are only offering PCR (swab) testing. They are not offering antibody

testing as a service to the general public at this time. If antibody testing becomes available, we will

provide updated information. What is the difference between PCR (swab) testing and antibody testing?

a. In general, PCR (swab) testing tells us whether someone has an active coronavirus infection. This test

is done by collecting a sample from the upper nasal passages or the back of the throat. Antibody testing

tells us whether someone has had a past infection of COVID-19. An antibody test may not become

positive until 10 days to 3 weeks after infection, and it is not clear whether the presence of antibodies

