Riverside County reports 283 new cases, 1 death, 215 recoveries since Wednesday

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 283 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases to 61,416.

What's Open In Riverside County?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

Hair & nail salons, as well as barbershops are already open indoors with modifications.

Riverside County has to remain in the red tier for at least one more week (until Oct. 6) before in-person classes can return. The Palm Springs Unified School District is planning on returning to class in January at 50% capacity.

Some schools have already returned to indoor learning after applying for a school waiver.

"There is no good way to say it, but both our positivity rate and our case rates are still rising," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Health Officer told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning.

This would mean many businesses and services like restaurants and churches won't be able to reopen indoors once again.

Kaiser added that more residents need to get tested.

"We need people to test," Dr. Kaiser continued. "Most of all we need people to do what we've been asking them to do: to continue to socially distance, wear facial coverings, and please work with our contact tracers."

Testing

686,627 tests have been conducted which is up by 5,311 over the past 24 hours.

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 1 additional death over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,248.

Riverside County has reported 215 additional recoveries since Wednesday. The total number of recoveries is now at 55,809.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported no changes to the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since Tuesday. The total number of patients remains at 135.

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and counties having more patients.

As for ICU patients, the county reported 2 additional patients in the ICU. There are currently 40 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,752 cases, 74 deaths, and 3,563 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 10/07/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 138

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 130

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 63

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 59

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,965

Deaths: 32

Recoveries: 1,878

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,725

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 2,624

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 71

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 59

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,147

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 1,083

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 40

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 230

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 218

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 50

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 43

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,752

Deaths: 74

Recoveries: 3,563

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 831

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 771

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 459

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 429

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 142

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 132

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 335

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 325

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,054

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 956

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,118

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 992

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 253

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 216

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 49

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 44

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 177

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 236

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 227

· County Jails

There are 438 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 375 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 2,955 cases in the state's jails and 1,623 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.