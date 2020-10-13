Outbreak of coronavirus cases reported in CVUSD office, safety protocols underway

Coronavirus

At least three Coachella Valley Unified School District staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Maria Gandera confirms to News Channel 3.

The first case was known to the district on October 4. An employee who works in the special education department at the district office tested positive.

CVUSD district offices in Thermal

"Contact tracing was immediately initiated," Gandera said, "and additional staff members that may have been exposed were advised to self-quarantine and get tested." Since then, "additional staff members" have "subsequently tested positive" for coronavirus.

An undisclosed number of staff members who were sent for testing have not been back in the office since October 5.

Riverside County Health officials say they are looking into the matter.

"An outbreak is considered three or more cases." according to the state's definition, county spokesperson Brooke Federico told News Channel 3.

Dr. Gandera explained the safety measures in an email to News Channel 3:

On October 4, 2020 CVUSD was informed that a staff member in our special education department at the District Office had tested positive for COVID-19. That person was last onsite on October 2, 2020. Contact tracing was immediately initiated and additional staff members that may have been exposed were advised to self-quarantine and get tested. Out of this group, there were additional staff members that subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. CVUSD reported all cases to Riverside County Public Health and we have been working with them to maintain all required COVID protocols. Staff members that were sent for testing have not been back to the office since October 5, 2020. Access to the special education work areas in the District Office has been restricted and the site has been cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis. Special education staff members at the District Office have been advised to work from home for at least seven (7) days after possible exposure and they must have no symptoms and a negative test result to be able to return to the office. No one has or will return to the office until they meet this minimum standard.



We value the safety of our employees and will continue to follow Riverside County Public Health protocols and directives. We continue to advise our employees to do their COVID self-checks, wear a mask at all times, and practice social distancing. Maria G. Gandera, Ed.D.

Superintendent , Coachella Valley Unified School District

Download the News Channel 3 app for alerts on coronavirus and breaking news from the Apple Store and Google Play