Coronavirus
today at 11:41 am
Live at noon: CA coronavirus & wildfire update from Gov. Newsom

Coronavirus Update

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Monday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not clear if the Governor will address a push to move away from the color-coded tier system. Riverside County will not move from the purple, or most restrictive, tier today.

MORE: Supervisor seeks unified front to change state’s reopening tier system

COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Governor Newsom is also expected to discuss an update on wildfires that continue to scorch many areas of California.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

California / Coronavirus: Questions Answered / Top Stories

KESQ News Team

