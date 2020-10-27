Live at noon: CA coronavirus & wildfire update from Gov. Newsom

Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Monday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch it live on News Channel 3 and in the player below:

It's not clear if the Governor will address a push to move away from the color-coded tier system. Riverside County will not move from the purple, or most restrictive, tier today.

MORE: Supervisor seeks unified front to change state’s reopening tier system

Governor Newsom is also expected to discuss an update on wildfires that continue to scorch many areas of California.

