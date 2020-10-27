Riverside County reports 261 new cases, 8 deaths, & 393 recoveries since Monday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 261 new cases since Monday. This brings the total number of cases to 66,993.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Testing
808,700 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 3,966 over the past 24 hours.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 8 additional COVID-19 death since Monday, the total number of deaths is 1,303.
During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.
Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.
"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County has reported 393 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 59,909.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 2 additional patients hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. The total number of patients is 166.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 2 patients, bringing the total 58.
Riverside County passed Orange County in hospitalizations. Riverside has the fourth most coronavirus patients among California counties. Only Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties have more patients.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 4,030 cases, 80 deaths, and 3,734 recoveries.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 10/27/20)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 150
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 137
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 68
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 62
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 2,089
Deaths: 35
Recoveries: 1,968
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,913
Deaths: 31
Recovered: 2,737
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 75
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 67
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,212
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 1,128
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 49
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 43
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 241
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 227
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 55
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 49
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 4,030
Deaths: 80
Recoveries: 3,734
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 912
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 836
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 485
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 451
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 157
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 142
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 363
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 337
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,135
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 1,007
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,179
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 1,052
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 270
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 228
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 52
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 46
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 195
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 185
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 253
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 239
· County Jails
There are 470 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 405 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 3,145 cases in the state's jails and 2,050 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
What's Open in Riverside County?
Last week, Riverside County was moved back to the purple, or most restrictive, tier of the state's reopening plan after the county continued to fail to meet certain thresholds.
In order for Riverside County to move ahead with reopening again, the adjusted case rate will need to be between 4 to 7 per day per 100K. The positivity rate will need to remain between 5% and 8% and the health equity quartile rate needs to remain between 5.3% and 8%.
Riverside County has a 10.1 adjusted case rate and 9.8 new cases per day per 100K. The positivity rate is 5.3% and the HEQ rate is 7.4%.
Currently, Restaurants, retail, museums, zoos, places of worship, movie theater, gyms & fitness have closed indoor operations once again.
All personal care services (Nail & hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors) were moved into the purple tier will be able to continue inside operations, a county spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
Riverside County will have to stay in the purple tier until at least Nov. 17 if it meets the state's required metrics for reopening.
