California issues mandate requiring face coverings at all times when outdoors

Coronavirus

The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance that requires people in the state to wear face coverings at all times when outside of their homes, with some exceptions.

This comes as cases and hospitalizations across the state continue to increase at an unprecedented pace.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said the state saw a 51.3% increase in cases in a one-week period at the start of November.

More Details: Newsom 'sounding the alarm,' considering curfew as CA sees highest rate increase of coronavirus cases yet

Newsom also mentioned that they are discussing possibly implementing a statewide curfew in the future.

Riverside County continues to report increasing cases and hospitalizations as well. Local hospitals are beginning to implement surge plans to prepare for more patients.

The exceptions are not unlike Palm Springs' order that was issued back in July. Masks and face coverings are not required when inside a car or if you are able to maintain six feet of distance from someone who you don't already live with.

Individuals are exempt from wearing face coverings in the following specific settings:

Persons in a car alone or solely with members of their own household.

Persons who are working in an office or in a room alone.

Persons who are actively eating or drinking provided that they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet away from persons who are not members of the same household or residence.

Persons who are outdoors and maintaining at least 6 feet of social distancing from others not in their household. Such persons must have a face covering with them at all times and must put it on if they are within 6 feet of others who are not in their household.

Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.

Workers who are required to wear respiratory protection.

Persons who are specifically exempted from wearing face coverings by other CDPH guidance.

The following individuals are exempt from wearing face coverings at all times:

Persons younger than two years old. These very young children must not wear a face covering because of the risk of suffocation.

Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. This includes persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance. Such conditions are rare.

Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

