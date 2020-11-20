Coachella-based Ernie Ball gives away free masks for local residents

Coronavirus

Guitar string manufacturer Ernie Ball announced today it donated more than 55,000 face coverings to residents, charities and organizations in the Coachella Valley.

The company reconfigured a portion of its Coachella factory beginning in April to produce hundreds of two-ply cotton masks per day amid the coronavirus pandemic, and opened up a web portal for residents to request several masks be mailed to them for free.

"The Coachella Valley is our home and we wanted to help the community in any way possible," said company CEO Brian Ball. "Throughout the pandemic, our primary goal has been to establish a safe, controlled working environment for our team members and employees. When the mandate for masks was announced, our team came together and decided we had a unique opportunity to support not just our employees, but all residents of our valley by distributing masks to all free of charge. I really couldn't be more proud.''

The company said that masks for more than 21,800 adults and 5,000 children were handmade and mailed out to those who requested them, and that workers are still producing some the company said were on "backorder.''

Nearly 30,000 additional masks were made for its employees, regional charities, and other organizations. Free face coverings were also sent to regional farms for farmworkers who remained in the fields as essential workers.

No new mask orders were currently being accepted, the company said.