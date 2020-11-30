2021 Modernism Week moves to April; Online experience set for February

Coronavirus

Next year's Modernism Week has been postponed to April in order to provide the best experience possible.

The popular Palm Springs event was originally scheduled to be held in February but the decision was made to push it back in order to give the state and county more time to improve its health status and for organizers to plan safe and enjoyable experiences under pandemic guidelines.

"We are committed to the safety of our guests and we are monitoring daily health advisories," said William Kopelk, Modernism Week Chairman. "We realize that it will not be possible to provide in-person events during our annual February dates, however, we are optimistic that we will be able to provide safer and more enjoyable in-person tours and programs in April as conditions improve. We want to do what is best for our guests, as well as for our staff and volunteers."

Modernism Week 2021 will be held from April 8 through April 18, 2021. Tickets will go on sale starting January 1, 2021 at 12 p.m. PST at modernismweek.com.

April's planned in-person activities include more than 20 tours and events in the Palm Springs area, including two designer Featured Homes that will be open for timed, ticketed, socially distanced tours, and the Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale, which will be organized to allow for social distancing and timed entry

Other April events will include a variety of outdoor walking tours; tours of Sunnylands, Frank Sinatra’s former estate, and the Lautner Compound; narrated self-driving tours of Palm Springs architecture; self-guided modern landscape and outdoor neighborhood tours in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells; fashion events; vintage car exhibitions; and tours of newly-constructed architecturally significant private homes in Desert Palisades.

Despite the move, organizers said there will a Modernism Week Online Experience in February which will include a curated line-up of more than 20 new video programs created specifically for Modernism Week, and encore presentations of past programs available for purchase and on-demand streaming.

The online experience stream from February 11 through the 28th at modernismweek.com. Programs will go on sale February 1, 2021 at noon PST.

This year's Modernism Week attracted an estimated 162,000 people to the Coachella Valley and contributed $61 Million to the local economy, Modernism Officials announced in April 2020.

This isn't the first early 2021 Palm Springs event to be affected by the uncertainty of the pandemic.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival was originally scheduled for February 25, 2021 through Monday, March 8, 2021, however, officials announced that the 2021 festival would be canceled altogether due to coronavirus concerns.

